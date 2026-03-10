Around 500 Indian students shifted to safer locations in Iran: JKSA

Around 500 Indian students have been relocated to safer locations in Iran, said the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) after meeting with Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi. Explosions continued to rock Iran and Israel on the 10th day of the war. (File Photo/AFP)

JKSA national convener Nasir Khuehami on Monday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi and the Iran Culture House. During the visit, Khuehami met Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, and the representative of the supreme leader of Iran in India Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi and conveyed solidarity and sympathies on behalf of the association.

Khuehami raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, who are currently stranded in different parts of Iran amid the escalating conflict and continuing airstrikes and apprised the officials about the distress calls and messages from students and worried parents they have been receiving.

“The students are extremely anxious and frightened due to reports of explosions, airstrikes and the rapidly evolving security situation across several regions,” he said.

Khuehami urged them to extend all possible support to ensure the safety, protection, and relocation of Indian students to secure locations until arrangements for their evacuation are made.

During the interaction, the representative of the supreme leader of Iran in India informed Khuehami that efforts are underway to relocate foreign students from vulnerable areas to safer locations, including Qom. He said that they are in touch with the concerned ministries in Iran as well as the Indian Embassy in Tehran regarding the situation.

He further stated that around 500 students have already been relocated so far, a majority of whom belong to Kashmir, in view of the prevailing security conditions.

The Iranian Ambassador assured that the safety and security of Indian students remains a priority for the Iranian authorities. He stated that the matter would be taken up again with the government in Iran to explore possible evacuation routes via Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other border crossings, depending on the evolving situation, while ensuring the safety of Indian students.