A Mohali court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Mohali regional transport officer (RTO) Pradeep Singh Dhillon in a Prevention of Corruption Act case registered against him by the Vigilance Bureau. Arrest warrant issued against Mohali RTO Pradeep Dhillon

Dhillon, a resident of Sector 80, Mohali, has been named in a case registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrest warrant is valid until May 1. According to officials, Dhillon was absconding after learning that he was named in the case. He held charge of both Mohali and Patiala districts. A differently-abled officer, Dhillon was due to retire in May next year.

The case against Dhillon was filed after the vigilance bureau conducted state-wide raids on April 7 at various regional transport authority (RTA) offices. During one such raid at the driving test centre in Sector 82, Mohali, a private individual named Sukhwinder Singh was caught accepting a bribe of ₹500 in exchange for helping someone pass the driving test. Following investigations, RTO Dhillon was also named as an accused.

During questioning of Sukhwinder after arrest, Dhillon’s name surfaced. According to the vigilance bureau, a total of 24 people were arrested across Punjab during the raids on RTA offices and driving test centres. The action against Dhillon was taken after receiving approval from the Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha.