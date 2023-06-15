Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man found dead in Ludhiana hotel : Police arrest owner, manager

Man found dead in Ludhiana hotel : Police arrest owner, manager

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2023 11:10 PM IST

The arrested men have been identified as Amarjeet Singh of New Amar Nagar, owner of Bala Ji hotel and manager Kapil of Mohan Singh Nagar

A day after a 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room here, police arrested the owner and manager of the hotel for not keeping a copy of identity proof of guests before renting out rooms in violation of rules.

The police will lodge an FIR according to the postmortem report. (iStock)
The arrested men have been identified as Amarjeet Singh of New Amar Nagar, owner of Bala Ji hotel and manager Kapil of Mohan Singh Nagar.

The Division number 1 police filed an FIR under section 188 of the IPC against the accused. ASI Dharamvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police found that the accused did not keep the record of the guests before renting out the rooms to them, which is a violation of the orders of the commissioner of police.

Meanwhile, the body of the unidentified man, who was found dead in the hotel room, has kept at the mortuary at civil hospital for 72 hours for identification.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Sharma said that the men had availed the room on Tuesday. On Wednesday, when no one opened the door of the room after persistent knocking, they informed the police. When police broke open the door, they found a man lying dead on the bed, but his friend was not there. The victim has injury marks on head and face.

The police will lodge an FIR according to the postmortem report. His friend is yet to be traced.

