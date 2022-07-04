Art workshops a big hit among amateur participants
The art workshops organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) from June 29 to July 3, for amateurs above the age of 15, drew an enthusiastic response from art lovers of tricity. The number of seats had to be increased at the last moment so that applicants could be accommodated.
After a long gap due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Open Hand Studios at the Le Corbusier Centre in Chandigarh’s Sector 19 was filled with colours, creativity and conversations as participants joyously created works of art. For many participants, it was their first experience.
Bheem Malhotra, chairperson of CLKA, said, “We had provision for 20 seats in printmaking but we raised them to 33. Similarly, we raised the number from 20 to 28 for painting.”
Rahul Dhiman, who conducted the printmaking workshop, said, “All participants were first-time printmakers. They took deep interest in lino-cut and the results were amazing.”
Pankaj Saroj, who conducted the painting workshop, was also satisfied with the works of the participants. The Akademi has now decided to hold these workshops biannually.
Caption: Participants showing their prints and paintings after the workshop. HT Photos
-
Man allegedly killed by wife’s relatives for marrying against parents’ wishes
In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and later set ablaze, by Reddy's wife's relatives for marrying his distant cousin Ravali's without her parents' consent, in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday. The partly-charred and decomposed body of the deceased, identified as a resident of Kukatpally, S Narayan Reddy, was recovered by police in the forest area of Jinnaram late on Saturday night.
-
Pourakarmikas call off stir as Bommai promises permanent job within 3 months
Pourakarmikas, who had been staging an indefinite dharna for better salaries and permanent jobs, on Monday, called off their protest after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the municipal administration department to start the process of granting permanent employment status to the civic workers in three months. In a statement released by his team, Bommai also said that “drivers and loaders outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be brought into direct payment”.
-
Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving & qualified saints only: Niranjani Akhara
One of the largest Akhadas of the thirteen Akhadas-Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, has decided to accord Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving and qualified saints only. Currently, about fifty to sixty Mahamandaleshwar are directly associated with Niranjani Akhada. This initiative from Niranjani Akhada has also led to other Akhadas thinking on similar lines. But they are not willing to speak on this issue openly waiting for the Niranjani Akhada-led saints' committee draft formation in this regard.
-
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan state government on Monday transferred 29 IAS and 16 IPS officers, including six collectors and three superintendents of police. Prakash Rajpurohit is appointed as the new collector of Jaipur; Jitendra Kumar Soni of Alwar; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Dholpur; Tina Dabi of Jaisalmer; Ravindra Goswami of Bundi and Inderjeet Yadav of Dungarpur. IPS Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as IGP, Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.
-
Punjab cabinet expansion: Who are the 5 new ministers in Bhagwant Mann govt?
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his cabinet, with five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being inducted in the government. It was the first cabinet expansion of the AAP government after it won the Assembly elections this year. Here's all you need to know about the new ministers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics