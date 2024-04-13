Artisan steals gold bangle from jeweller on first day of job in Chandigarh, held

Police have arrested an artisan for stealing a gold bangle from a jewellery shop in Sector 23 on the very first day of his job. Police arrested the artisan for stealing a gold bangle from a jewellery shop in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

The accused, identified as Soumik Dass, 36, hails from West Bengal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

His employer, Pintu Medha of Rajpura, had reported theft of a women’s gold bangle from his jewellery shop in Sector 23, following which a case under Sections 381 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station on Thursday.

Launching a probe, police traced Dass to the Sector-17 ISBT while he was trying to flee from the city and recovered the stolen gold bangle from his possession.

Police said Medha had hired Dass as a jewellery artisan on Wednesday and on the same day, he stole the gold bangle from the shop. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.