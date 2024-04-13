 Artisan steals gold bangle from jeweller on first day of job in Chandigarh, held - Hindustan Times
Artisan steals gold bangle from jeweller on first day of job in Chandigarh, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 13, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The accused artisan was arrested at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 ISBT while he was trying to flee from the city and recovered the stolen gold bangle from his possession

Police have arrested an artisan for stealing a gold bangle from a jewellery shop in Sector 23 on the very first day of his job.

Police arrested the artisan for stealing a gold bangle from a jewellery shop in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

The accused, identified as Soumik Dass, 36, hails from West Bengal.

His employer, Pintu Medha of Rajpura, had reported theft of a women’s gold bangle from his jewellery shop in Sector 23, following which a case under Sections 381 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station on Thursday.

Launching a probe, police traced Dass to the Sector-17 ISBT while he was trying to flee from the city and recovered the stolen gold bangle from his possession.

Police said Medha had hired Dass as a jewellery artisan on Wednesday and on the same day, he stole the gold bangle from the shop. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

