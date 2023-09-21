Artistes scared to speak in India, says Javed Akhtar
Sep 21, 2023 12:59 AM IST
Renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar says Indian artists are afraid to speak on national issues due to fear of investigation agencies like CBI and ED.
Renowned screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, on Wednesday, said artistes in India were scared to speak on issues affecting the nation due to fear of Central probing agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
He interacted with students and faculty members in Punjabi University, Patiala.
When asked about silence of Indian artistes over national issues, Akhtar said, “There are insecurities among artistes. Even the media remains silent over certain issues. Though speaking on national issues isn’t the principal job of artistes, they should raise their voice in support of the public.”
- Topics
- India
- Poet
- Javed Akhtar