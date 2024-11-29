Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arun Kumar Gupta is principal secretary to Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Before being appointed as principal secretary to the CM, Arun Kumar Gupta was additional chief secretary of the town and country planning, urban estates, industries and commerce departments.

The Haryana government has appointed Arun Kumar Gupta, a 1992-batch IAS officer, as principal secretary to the chief minister.

Arun Kumar Gupta is principal secretary to Haryana CM
Arun Kumar Gupta is principal secretary to Haryana CM

Before being appointed as principal secretary to the CM, Gupta was additional chief secretary of the town and country planning, urban estates, industries and commerce departments.

According to the orders chief secretary Vivek Joshi has issued, Amit Kumar Agrawal, who was additional principal secretary to (CM), has been posted as commissioner and secretary (development and panchayats department) and managing director (MD) Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Saket Kumar, who was MD Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, director general medical education and research and secretary of the energy department, has been posted as additional principal secretary to CM in place of Amit Kumar Agarwal.

Ashima Brar, additional principal secretary to CM, has been posted as director general as well as secretary of social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and antyodaya (SEWA) department.

Yash Pal, director (urban local bodies), will hold the post of deputy principal secretary to chief minister against a vacant post.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On