The Haryana government has appointed Arun Kumar Gupta, a 1992-batch IAS officer, as principal secretary to the chief minister. Arun Kumar Gupta is principal secretary to Haryana CM

Before being appointed as principal secretary to the CM, Gupta was additional chief secretary of the town and country planning, urban estates, industries and commerce departments.

According to the orders chief secretary Vivek Joshi has issued, Amit Kumar Agrawal, who was additional principal secretary to (CM), has been posted as commissioner and secretary (development and panchayats department) and managing director (MD) Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Saket Kumar, who was MD Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, director general medical education and research and secretary of the energy department, has been posted as additional principal secretary to CM in place of Amit Kumar Agarwal.

Ashima Brar, additional principal secretary to CM, has been posted as director general as well as secretary of social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and antyodaya (SEWA) department.

Yash Pal, director (urban local bodies), will hold the post of deputy principal secretary to chief minister against a vacant post.