Arvind Kejriwal to address volunteers’ meet in Ludhiana today

Ahead of by Ludhiana west bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, and state president Aman Arora will visit the city on April 1. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The top leadership of AAP will address a volunteers’ meet at King’s Villa, Ludhiana, at 3 pm. The event is expected to witness a large turnout of party workers and supporters ahead of the crucial Ludhiana West assembly byelection. Party leaders will strategize with volunteers and urge them to work in unity to strengthen AAP’s presence in the region.

Following the volunteers’ meet, a press conference will be held where the leadership is likely to make key announcements regarding the party’s plans for the upcoming polls. The top AAP leaders will also take part in an anti-drug rally in Ghumar Mandi on April 2.