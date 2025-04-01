Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal to address volunteers’ meet in Ludhiana today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2025 06:06 AM IST

AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Ludhiana on April 1 for a volunteers’ meet ahead of the West bypoll, followed by a press conference.

Ahead of by Ludhiana west bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, and state president Aman Arora will visit the city on April 1.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The top leadership of AAP will address a volunteers’ meet at King’s Villa, Ludhiana, at 3 pm. The event is expected to witness a large turnout of party workers and supporters ahead of the crucial Ludhiana West assembly byelection. Party leaders will strategize with volunteers and urge them to work in unity to strengthen AAP’s presence in the region.

Following the volunteers’ meet, a press conference will be held where the leadership is likely to make key announcements regarding the party’s plans for the upcoming polls. The top AAP leaders will also take part in an anti-drug rally in Ghumar Mandi on April 2.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Arvind Kejriwal to address volunteers’ meet in Ludhiana today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On