Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Punjab, once released from jail, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab and campaign when he gets bail. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the roadshow in favour of AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon, Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT)

Mann, who held roadshows in favour of the party’s Jalandhar candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and Ludhiana nominee Ashok Parashar Pappi, said the Delhi CM will campaign in all 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state after his release.

“Our ‘Lion’ (Kejriwal) might walk out of jail tomorrow. We will ensure that he visits Punjab soon after his release. Kejriwal is the one who ensured AAP government in 2022 assembly segments and he will now campaign in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab after his possible release,” Mann said during the roadshow accompanied by Tinu in the Shahkot assembly segment of Jalandhar LS constituency.

Mann said Punjab gave AAP a breakthrough by electing four MPs in 2014 and in this election, the party will make a clean sweep in the state.

Targeting Sushil Kumar Rinku, who jumped ship and is now the BJP candidate from Jalandhar, Mann said the people of Jalandhar will teach him a lesson for this betrayal on June 1 and “On June 4 it will be obvious to the world that Punjabis don’t spare cheaters.”

In Ludhiana, Mann targeted BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the saffron party wants to garner votes by scaring people in the name of caste and religion.

“We (AAP) are asking for votes on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, farmers and employment and the work done by our government during the last two years, whereas PM Modi is asking for votes in the name of religion even after ruling for ten years,” he said.

Appealing to the people, Mann said that the state government is making every possible effort for the development of Punjab.