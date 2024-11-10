Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arya reviews Panchkula’s crime data, issues directives to enhance policing

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 10, 2024 08:18 AM IST

All police station heads were directed by Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and raise public awareness about its harmful impacts.

In a district-wide crime review meeting, Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya directed police officers to enhance operational efficiency and uphold public expectations.

Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya instructed officers to proactively address public concerns and maintain transparency. (HT File)
Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya instructed officers to proactively address public concerns and maintain transparency. (HT File)

The meeting, held at the deputy commissioner’s office, included deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik, deputy commissioner of crime and traffic Virendra Sangwan, ACPs, station house officers and crime branch in-charges.

Arya reviewed district crime statistics and emphasised continuous patrolling across jurisdictions to prevent criminal incidents. He instructed officers to proactively address public concerns and maintain transparency.

All police station heads were directed to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and raise public awareness about its harmful impacts. Arya also stressed swift legal action against habitual offenders and seizing assets acquired through illegal drug profits.

The police commissioner warned that illegal liquor distribution and public gambling would not be tolerated. Officers concerned and station in-charges were advised to conduct rigorous checks and act promptly against offenders involved in such illegal activities.

Referring to the rise in cybercrime, Arya urged officers to launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens on cyber safety. He instructed that all complaints related to cybercrime be promptly addressed, with offenders apprehended swiftly.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //