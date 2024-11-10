Arya reviews Panchkula’s crime data, issues directives to enhance policing

In a district-wide crime review meeting, Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya directed police officers to enhance operational efficiency and uphold public expectations. Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya instructed officers to proactively address public concerns and maintain transparency. (HT File)

The meeting, held at the deputy commissioner’s office, included deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik, deputy commissioner of crime and traffic Virendra Sangwan, ACPs, station house officers and crime branch in-charges.

Arya reviewed district crime statistics and emphasised continuous patrolling across jurisdictions to prevent criminal incidents. He instructed officers to proactively address public concerns and maintain transparency.

All police station heads were directed to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and raise public awareness about its harmful impacts. Arya also stressed swift legal action against habitual offenders and seizing assets acquired through illegal drug profits.

The police commissioner warned that illegal liquor distribution and public gambling would not be tolerated. Officers concerned and station in-charges were advised to conduct rigorous checks and act promptly against offenders involved in such illegal activities.

Referring to the rise in cybercrime, Arya urged officers to launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens on cyber safety. He instructed that all complaints related to cybercrime be promptly addressed, with offenders apprehended swiftly.