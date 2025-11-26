As budget swells to 1,741cr, Chandigarh MC to take a relook at 24x7 water supply project

Initially approved in 2022 with a budget of ₹576 crore, the total cost of the French agency-funded pan city 24x7 water supply project has ballooned by 200% over the years — now standing at a staggering ₹1,741.28 crore. The meeting agenda says the project requires a realistic and data-driven approach. (HT File Photo)

Even as the project remains in limbo amid escalating costs, its status is set to come up for discussion in the General House meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday.

As per the meeting agenda, the experience from the Manimajra pilot project, and subsequent technical and financial reviews have highlighted the need for a more realistic and data-driven approach to ensure sustainable implementation.

It states that as per detailed examination of the project, its cost will bump up considerably if more than 80% water supply lines are replaced from the total network of 1,013 km.

Taking these realities into account, the project’s revised cost estimate stands at around ₹1,741.28 crore, which includes pipeline replacement, upgraded pumping machinery, smart meters, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) monitoring and road restoration components.

“The revised estimates and re-evaluation underline the importance of comprehensive planning, inclusion of all essential components such as full pipeline rehabilitation, adequate road restoration, robust metering and proper community engagement. It is therefore important that the project is taken forward carefully with updated studies and proper financial planning so that Chandigarh can achieve a continuous, clean, and fair water supply for all its residents in an effective and sustainable manner,” reads the agenda.

Earlier in September, the MC House had rejected the agenda to scrap the project. Recently, the office of the Director General of Audit, New Delhi, had conducted a comprehensive project feasibility audit, spanning four days.

The UT administration had first signed a memorandum of understanding with Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) in 2016, under which the French agency agreed to support projects in water supply, sanitation, and waste management. The detailed project report (DPR) for the citywide 24×7 water supply scheme was approved by the MC House in December 2019.

To support the implementation of 24x7 water supply across Chandigarh, the AFD Board in December 2020 had approved a loan to the tune of €48 million. An additional grant of €11.38 million was committed by the European Union back then.

The pilot in Manimajra was launched with much fanfare by Union home minister Amit Shah in August 2024. But over a year later, it has failed to achieve the desired results, with residents still complaining of receiving dirty, foul-smelling water for barely 2-4 hours a day, contrary to official assertions of round-the-clock, high-pressure water supply.

AAP, Congress councillor accuse BJP-led MC of ‘VIP culture’

A section of Congress councillors and the AAP have accused the MC of “VIP culture” and discrimination in the agenda for Wednesday’s Finance and Contract Committee meeting. The agenda includes a ₹29.26 lakh proposal to widen a V-6 road in Sector 2, outside houses of senior judicial officers, based on plans from the UT urban planning department.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said MC was prioritising roads outside VIP residences while ignoring the common man. AAP leaders echoed the charge, calling the agenda authoritarian and alleging that basic road repairs across Chandigarh were being neglected.

AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal Singh said MC was “crushing the people’s voice”, recalling how AAP councillors were dragged out by marshals during a previous House meeting.

Councillors Suman and Ramchander Yadav said roads across their wards were riddled with dangerous potholes, accusing the BJP-led MC of playing with human lives.

AAP warned it would launch a major protest if a comprehensive road-repair plan is not announced immediately.