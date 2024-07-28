As city waited eagerly, June-July slipped away with 55% rain deficit

With just 172.5mm rain recorded since June 1, Chandigarh is seeing a 55% rain deficit for the months of June and July, the normal for which is 379.7mm. In Chandigarh, monsoon starts from June 1 and goes up till September 30. The IMD officials on Saturday issued another yellow alert warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on July 30 & 31. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In July (until the 27th), the observatory at Sector 39 recorded 186.5mm rain while the one at the Chandigarh airport recorded 115.0mm rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On reasons for the rain deficit, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The monsoon system in the Bay of Bengal, which typically brings clouds and winds to our region, was feeble this time. Additionally, there were no active Western Disturbances to activate the monsoon rain.”

He added that the conditions may improve by the first week of August when a few spells of good rain can be expected in Chandigarh as well as the neighbouring states.

Last year, on July 9, the city had recorded a never-seen-before 302.2 mm rain, making it the wettest day in the city since 1953, when IMD started maintaining data for the city.

For 19 years, the record of heaviest rain was held by August 2004, when Chandigarh had received 718 mm showers. Now pushed to the second spot, it’s followed by 675.5 mm rain in August 1971, 52 years ago.

Predictions off the mark

In July, the IMD declared orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain multiple times, but these predictions were way off the mark. For instance, on July 1, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rain at isolated places from July 1 to 3 and a yellow alert for heavy rain on July 4 and 5. However, it didn’t rain on July 1. On July 2, only 23.9 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory and 17 mm at the airport. On July 3, there was just 2 mm of rain at the Sector 39 observatory and 14 mm at the airport. There was no rain on July 4 and 5.

Regarding the inaccurate predictions, the IMD director explained, “The alerts and warnings issued by IMD are not meant for the entire district or region but for specific parts or fractions of it.”

Heavy rain on cards at month end

On Saturday, the maximum temperature dropped to 34.3°C from 36.2°C, a day before. The minimum increased to 28.8°C, from 26.4°C on Friday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34 to 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will hover around 29 degrees, with overcast skies, according to IMD.