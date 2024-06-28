As night economy lights up Chandigarh, RWAs want UT to sleep on it

A day after the UT administration allowed all commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants, to remain open 24x7, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) flayed the move, citing law-and-order concerns while adding that the city has little potential for a night economy. FIRST DAY. FIRST SHOW: A view of the Sector 44 market in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The market welfare associations and hotel industry, meanwhile, hailed the move, stating that it will be a boon for those business owners who want to utilise the extended operational hours.

‘Early to bed’

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairperson of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “From what we have seen, the city usually goes to sleep by 11pm, leaving the roads and markets empty. The only exception is on weekends when we see some activity during the night. The increased operational costs (of remaining open 24X7) will outweigh the profits.”

He also cited security concerns. “The city also doesn’t have enough security personnel to ensure law-and-order if more people are going to be out till late into the night.”

Impractical move?

Hitesh Puri, chairman of Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said, “The new ruling is impractical for shopkeepers. The late-night demand is mostly for alcohol, but the excise law restricts it. The extended hours will also prove to be a burden on the police. The existing shop hours already meet the residents’ needs, so this change won’t significantly impact their welfare or comfort.”

‘Changes required to facilitate move’

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal’s official spokesperson Diwakar Sahooja said, “UT’s decision to expand business hours can potentially boost the economy. However, stakeholders such as RWAs should have been consulted before implementing the law. Additionally, the administration needs to improve essential services such as transportation, water supply and security past midnight, to support employees working odd hours. While many shopkeepers may not be keen on adopting the new hours, it offers a viable and progressive option for those who see the benefit.”

Chandigarh Business Council chairperson Neeraj Bajaj said the new ruling is unlikely to significantly impact business in the city. “Few shopkeepers are expected to utilise the extended hours due to high operational costs. Finding employees for night shifts will be difficult and require higher salaries and incentives. Additionally, Chandigarh, known for its peaceful reputation, may experience increased noise pollution at night.”

Hotel and restaurant association chairperson Manmohan Kohli said, “It is positive move as criminal activities will be less when there are more people on roads. It will also boost the economy of the city and fill the coffers of the administration by way of taxes.”

Will ensure more boots on ground at night: SSP

Chandigarh police, meanwhile, are preparing to implement the round-the-clock opening of commercial establishments. On weekends, the police will deploy 70 personnel for night duty to ensure residents’ safety.

“We will increase police patrolling and enhance night dominance,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.

Former director general of police (DGP) Tajender Luthra strongly opposed extended operational hours for bars, clubs, discotheques, and restaurants, stating, “The safety of residents is paramount.”