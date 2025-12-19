As part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0: Students sensitised with solid waste mgmt practices in Chandigarh

As part of its ongoing citywide awareness campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is engaging students through structured educational exposure visits to key waste management facilities, with the objective of cultivating responsible environmental behaviour among the younger generation. In this series, around 50 students from Ankur School, Sector 14, visited the Pink Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre and the Solid Waste Management Plant on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Under this sustained initiative, school and college students are being sensitised to the importance of scientific solid waste management, segregation at source and sustainable waste practices. These visits are designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application by providing students with direct exposure to the city’s waste processing systems.

In this series, around 50 students from Ankur School, Sector 14, visited the Pink Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre and the Solid Waste Management Plant on Thursday. During the visit, students observed the complete cycle of waste handling—from collection and segregation to recycling and processing—gaining valuable insights into modern waste treatment technologies and the role of citizen participation in ensuring effective outcomes.

The commissioner, MC Chandigarh, Amit Kumar, stated that continuous engagement with young minds is central to building long-term behavioural change. He emphasised that experiential learning at such facilities instils awareness, accountability and a sense of ownership towards cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

He further noted that Chandigarh, renowned as the City Beautiful, has consistently advanced the goals of Swachh Bharat through robust municipal systems, public cooperation and community-driven initiatives. The corporation remains committed to expanding this outreach programme by regularly involving educational institutions and youth groups, thereby ensuring that the ideals of cleanliness and sustainability are firmly embedded across generations and contribute to a cleaner and greener Chandigarh.