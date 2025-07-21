Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor

Academician Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday took oath as the 19th governor of Haryana. Ashim Kumar Ghosh (left) taking oath as the 19th governor of Haryana in Chandigarh on Monday.

He succeeds Bandaru Dattatraya.

Ghosh, 81, was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, were among those present on the occasion.

A political scientist by training and a former professor at a college in Kolkata, Ghosh had long been seen as a cerebral presence in a party where oratory, discipline, and ideological clarity were prized during the tumultuous years of the BJP in West Bengal.

Though his active political career faded nearly two decades ago, Ghosh remained a respected voice within the party.

His elevation as a governor is being seen as both an acknowledgement of his long political journey and a gesture of respect toward the older generation of BJP leaders who built the party’s foundations in West Bengal, where it long remained marginal.

His tenure as the party’s state president, from 1999 to 2002, coincided with a period of modest growth and consolidation for the BJP in Bengal.