Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:59 pm IST

Ghosh, 81, was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Academician Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday took oath as the 19th governor of Haryana.

Ashim Kumar Ghosh (left) taking oath as the 19th governor of Haryana in Chandigarh on Monday.
Ashim Kumar Ghosh (left) taking oath as the 19th governor of Haryana in Chandigarh on Monday.

He succeeds Bandaru Dattatraya.

Ghosh, 81, was administered the oath of office by Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, were among those present on the occasion.

A political scientist by training and a former professor at a college in Kolkata, Ghosh had long been seen as a cerebral presence in a party where oratory, discipline, and ideological clarity were prized during the tumultuous years of the BJP in West Bengal.

Though his active political career faded nearly two decades ago, Ghosh remained a respected voice within the party.

His elevation as a governor is being seen as both an acknowledgement of his long political journey and a gesture of respect toward the older generation of BJP leaders who built the party’s foundations in West Bengal, where it long remained marginal.

His tenure as the party’s state president, from 1999 to 2002, coincided with a period of modest growth and consolidation for the BJP in Bengal.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ashim Kumar Ghosh sworn in as Haryana governor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On