The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for reportedly accepting ₹10,000 as bribe in Jalandhar. Identified as Harbhajan Lal, the accused was posted in the Phillaur police station. ASI caught taking ₹ 10,000 bribe

Disclosing this here on Monday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken after one Shindu, a resident of Nangal village in Phillaur, came up with a complaint against the ASI.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant mentioned that ASI Harbhajan Lal demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh for getting his son exonerated during an inquiry in connection with some case registered against him. He said that a deal had been struck at ₹50,000 and the accused already took ₹10,000 in this regard.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar range. The accused would be produced in a court on Tuesday, he said, adding that further investigation was being taken up.