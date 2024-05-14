 ASI caught taking ₹10,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
ASI caught taking 10,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 14, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Posted in Phillaur, ASI Harbhajan Lal allegedly demanded bribe to get a man exonerated during an inquiry in a case.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for reportedly accepting 10,000 as bribe in Jalandhar. Identified as Harbhajan Lal, the accused was posted in the Phillaur police station.

ASI caught taking 10,000 bribe

Disclosing this here on Monday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken after one Shindu, a resident of Nangal village in Phillaur, came up with a complaint against the ASI.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant mentioned that ASI Harbhajan Lal demanded a bribe of 1 lakh for getting his son exonerated during an inquiry in connection with some case registered against him. He said that a deal had been struck at 50,000 and the accused already took 10,000 in this regard.

The spokesperson informed that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting 10,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar range. The accused would be produced in a court on Tuesday, he said, adding that further investigation was being taken up.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ASI caught taking 10,000 bribe

