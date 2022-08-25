ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe
Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two government officials while accepting ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 as bribe, respectively, and both accused were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting ₹15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar. The complainant had approached the VB alleging that the cop was demanding a bribe in lieu of not taking legal action against him in a case related to giving his licenced weapon to another person for photo purposes, the VB spokesperson said in a release.
In another case Amarjit, posted as patwari of HSIIDC, Sonipat, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a farmer in the Sonipat district. The complainant, a resident of Garhi Bala, said that the accused patwari was demanding a bribe in lieu of preparing the papers for the release of compensation of land acquired by the government for the construction of the KMP Expressway in 2006. The accused patwari was demanding ₹75,000, but the deal settled at ₹40,000 and the farmer gave ₹20,000 in advance due to compulsion. After the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused patwari taking a bribe of ₹20,000, the spokesperson said.
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards. Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad
An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot. Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.
Ludhiana autorickshaw driver’s murder cracked with arrest of two friends
Two days after the body of an auto driver was found lying recovered from the Barota road area near Sidhwan Canal, police on Wednesday arrested two of the deceased's friends for the alleged killing. Police, however, are yet to arrest two women accomplices of the arrested accused, Pawan and Jagroop of Shimlapuri. Pawan and Jagroop were arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage that had captured the horrific crime. The accused worked as labourers.
High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail
The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey, in an alleged forgery case. Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report. Dubey's plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated.
Prayagraj: Minor abducted, gang-raped, police try to ‘hush up’ the case
The family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped two weeks back, has complained about the police cover-up who tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. As per reports, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths under the Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area on August 10. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit admitted to negligence by cops at the Kaundhiara police station.
