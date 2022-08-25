ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting ₹15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar. The complainant had approached the VB alleging that the cop was demanding a bribe in lieu of not taking legal action against him in a case related to giving his licenced weapon to another person for photo purposes, the VB spokesperson said in a release.

In another case Amarjit, posted as patwari of HSIIDC, Sonipat, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a farmer in the Sonipat district. The complainant, a resident of Garhi Bala, said that the accused patwari was demanding a bribe in lieu of preparing the papers for the release of compensation of land acquired by the government for the construction of the KMP Expressway in 2006. The accused patwari was demanding ₹75,000, but the deal settled at ₹40,000 and the farmer gave ₹20,000 in advance due to compulsion. After the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused patwari taking a bribe of ₹20,000, the spokesperson said.