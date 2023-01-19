Asked not to drink in open, group attacks 26-yr-old man in Ludhiana

A 26-year-old man sustained injuries after a group of at least 10 people allegedly attacked him when he objected to them drinking in the open and creating ruckus, the police said.

The victim, Manish Kumar of Adarsh Colony at Daba-Lohara road, has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The Daba police lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused and initiated investigation.

Manish said that on January 17, he was talking to his friends Ravi and Ajay Kumar on a street. They noticed that some of the men were drinking in the open and creating ruckus.

Manish said that when he objected to it, the accused called on their aides and assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. The accused fled when the locals gathered there.

ASI Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have identified four of the accused as Handa, Sandy, Jatt and Manu, while their other six aides are yet to be identified.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Daba police station.