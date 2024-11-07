Asked to stop bursting crackers, 2 brothers chop off grocer’s thumb in Ludhiana

Asked to stop bursting firecrackers, two brothers allegedly attacked a grocer with an axe on Wednesday and chopped off his thumb in Machhiwara, officials said. The case comes after a complaint by the victim, Harjinder Kumar, alias Kakku, from Zulafgarh village. (HT File)

After being informed, the police took up an investigation and registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Sukhwinderpal Singh and Amarjit. The case comes after a complaint by the victim, Harjinder Kumar, alias Kakku, from Zulafgarh village. Harjinder said he was at his grocery shop when Sukhwinderpal Singh, allegedly in an inebriated state, obstructed a passing car. Harjinder intervened and allowed the car to proceed. He said shortly afterwards, he saw Sukhwinderpal setting off firecrackers outside his shop. He alleged that when he asked Sukhwinderpal to stop, the latter started hurling abuses.

Moments later, his brother Amarjit arrived and they began causing a commotion outside the shop, the complainant alleged. Harjinder said Amarjit brandished an axe and attacked him. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pawanjit, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 118 (1) and 115 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).