Assailant stabs woman at her home in Mohali

A 34-year-old woman was hospitalised after a man broke into her house and stabbed her in the head in Sohana, police said on Wednesday. A 34-year-old woman was hospitalised after a man broke into her house and stabbed her in the head in Sohana, police said on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)

Police have identified the assailant as Vishal, a resident of Bhago Majra, who they say knows the victim, Sarabjit Kaur.

Her husband, Dharam Singh, who drives cabs for a private company, said he was working on Monday evening, when his 14-year-old daughter informed him that a man had attacked his wife with a knife. “I immediately called a friend, who took her to the local civil hospital, from where she was referred to GMCH, Chandigarh,” said Singh.

“The victim underwent surgery for grievous head injury. She is not yet fit to record her statement,” said investigating officer Amrik Singh. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.