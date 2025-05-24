Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Assam minister meets Vinay Narwal’s family

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 24, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The minister said that the Assam government, under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, has decided to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack

Assam government’s revenue minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday reached the residence of lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, to pay his condolences and also handed over a cheque of 5 lakh to the family on behalf of the government.

Assam minister meets with family of Vinay Narwal. (HT Photo)
The minister said that the Assam government, under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, has decided to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack. A minister and a senior IAS-level official will visit the grieving families to pay their tributes. They will also provide financial aid to the families.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is completely against terrorism, and has taken revenge through Operation Sindoor.

