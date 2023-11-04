Assault accused flees from Panchkula police custody, nabbed within 5 hours

Arrested just a day ago, an assault accused escaped from the custody of Panchkula police on Thursday. In his complaint, constable Suresh Kumar, posted at Sector 16 police post, Panchkula, reported that in execution of an arrest warrant, police arrested Ajay on Wednesday. (Getty image)

Identified as Ajay, alias Jungli, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, the undertrial landed back in police net within five hours.

In his complaint, constable Suresh Kumar, posted at Sector 16 police post, reported that in execution of an arrest warrant, police arrested Ajay on Wednesday.

He had jumped bail in a case registered against him under Sections 148, 149 (both rioting), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation),188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

As per police, after being nabbed, he was to be produced before the court on Thursday and was lodged in the police post lock-up. On Wednesday, after having food, Ajay told the cops standing guard that he needed to relieve himself. Constable Suresh said he took Ajay to the toilet and while returning to the lock-up, the accused pushed him and fled.

Suresh said he raised the alarm and pursued Ajay, but he disappeared into the narrow lanes of Rajiv Colony. A fresh case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station against Ajay and a manhunt was launched. About five hours later, he was nabbed from a bridge in Rajiv Colony.

He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON