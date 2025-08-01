‘Assaulted’ by son, 60-year-old ends life in Mohali

A 60-year-old man died allegedly by suicide in Gharuan, Kharar, on Wednesday. His family members alleged that he was driven to take the step due to repeated physical and emotional abuse by his “alcoholic” younger son. The deceased, a father of four, was found hanging from an electricity pole near his home on Wednesday morning. The police are yet to make any arrest.

According to police, a note was found scribbled on his leg, stating, “My son is responsible for this.” The man’s elder son said in his police complaint that his younger brother is an alcoholic and would frequently assault his parents. On July 29 night, the accused came home drunk and harassed his mother and father, the complainant alleged. The man left and when he didn’t return overnight, the family began searching for him. “In the morning, I saw him hanging from a pole,” the complainant added.

The police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. No arrest has been made so far.

20-year-old woman kills self

In another case, a 20-year-old woman ended her life after having arguments with her husband in Sector 82, Mohali, police said. Her husband informed that he lived with his wife in a house in Sector 82 where he worked as a caretaker. At 7 pm on Wednesday, when he was about to leave for a nearby market to buy some household items, she expressed her desire to accompany him. He suggested her to stay home since it would be a long walk that would leave her tired, he stated. When he returned around 9 pm, he found the room locked from the inside. He eventually broke open the door and found her hanging from an angle iron. He took her to the civil hospital in Phase 6 where doctors declared her brought dead.

After a postmortem examination, the body was handed over to kin on Thursday evening. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

(Note: Dial 104 for medical consultation)