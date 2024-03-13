Assembly budget session adjourned sine die, three days ahead of schedule

Chandigarh : The budget session of the Punjab assembly, commenced on March 1 and was to continue till March 15, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday as there was not much business to continue the sittings, according to speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Speaking during zero hour, CM Mann accused Centre of not involving state govt while inaugurating projects in Punjab. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Speaking during the zero hour, chief minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led central government of not involving the state government while inaugurating projects in the state, which, he added, was unfair and against the nation’s federal structure.

The CM was referring to virtual inauguration of seven upgraded railway stations from Shambhu to Sahnewal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, where, the CM said, none from the state government was invited. “The state government has been keen in promoting programmes and policies of the Centre. We invited the Centre to host G20 summit, and north zone meetings and expect the same from the Union government,” the CM said.

Reacting to the CM’s statement, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa told the House that the state government was meting out same treatment with opposition parties. “I gave funds for development of Gurdaspur from MPLAD but now a local AAP leader is now staking claim for the projects,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa also asked the state government to clear its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the BJP-led central government. He said that when the Congress government was in power, the House passed a resolution rejecting the Act.

Ayali seeks houses for 1984 riot victims

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali said that out of 26,000 families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims listed for getting houses, more than 23,000 are waiting for the benefit. He said the previous governments have given houses to 32,600 victims in Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar, and asked the AAP government in Punjab to move forward on the matter.

The House also passed the Punjab Election Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by which the faculty and staff of state universities, which are autonomous bodies, would also be given election duties.