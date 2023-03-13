Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir only when situation is ‘conducive’ for BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held only when the situation was “conducive” for the BJP. Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held only when the situation was “conducive” for the BJP. (HT File Photo)

Responding to media queries after addressing a public rally at Poonch, Mufti said, “Since 2019 hardships have befallen on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The present situation could be felt from the faces of the people.”

She said that the people of the region lived in fear since 2019 (post revocation of Article 370).

“Amid recruitment scams the unemployment is constantly on the rise. First, anti-encroachment drives and now property tax…since 2019 hardships have befallen on the people,” she said.

The PDP president recalled how political leaders from the opposition were put under arrest and regretted that the national leaders of the opposition didn’t comprehend the situation in J&K.

“And, today when constitution is being trampled upon and leaders of the opposition in Delhi are being sent to jails without any reason by misusing ED and CBI, they (national leaders) have also realised that J&K has been made a laboratory where experiments are being done. They may now feel the problems of the people in J&K,” she said.

On Assembly polls, Mufti said that she can’t predict them.

“How can I say anything on the elections because it is the BJP, which has to take the call and not the Election Commission? The Election Commission had already said that they were ready for elections in J&K but they (elections) will be held when situation is conducive for the BJP,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dogra Swambhimaan Sanghthan Party president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being treated like “criminals” by the LG’s administration.

“People are being treated like criminals. They are harassed by the government. Everything has a limit and it is time to bring an end to their atrocities,” he told reporters at Jammu.

Singh referred to anti-encroachment drives and said that the government was attacking the people of the region.