Assembly polls: Kejriwal to join Haryana campaign from Friday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will start campaigning in Haryana on Friday with a road show in Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will start the election campaign from Jagadhri. (HT File)

In a statement, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said Kejriwal has come out of jail after “defeating the BJP’s conspiracy” and that the AAP national convenor is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana.

After holding the road show in Jagadhri, the AAP supremo will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra.

“Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programmes,” said the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Stating that BJP is going to be wiped out of Haryana, the AAP leader said the BJP itself did not trust its chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The BJP removed him (Khattar) from the post of chief minister and made Nayab Singh Saini the new chief minister. Why did BJP need to bring in a new chief minister in the last year?” he asked, accusing the BJP of doing injustice to the farmers and insulted them.