At 14,295 MW, Punjab’s power demand reaches an all-time high
Power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the increased power demand was mainly due to the prevailing dry weather conditions. He added that during the month of August (till the 22nd), the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has seen a 6.57% rise in power demand as compared to the corresponding period last year
Punjab’s power demand touched an all-time high of 14,295 MW on Monday, surpassing its previous high of 14,207 MW, which was recorded on June-29 this year.
Power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the increased power demand was mainly due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.
He added that during the month of August (till the 22nd), the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has seen a 6.57% rise in power demand as compared to the corresponding period last year.
He further said that from April to August till date, the overall increase in energy supplied is 12.87 %.
The minister added that to meet the increased demand, PSPCL has made additional arrangements of power from other states and 1,300 MW additional power was also allocated from the Centre.
During the month of June & July, PSPCL arranged 2,836 MUs through banking from other states, which is 130% more in comparison to last year’s 1,234 MUs.
He said that this year, with the optimum utilisation of the available resources and close monitoring of the energy generated from the generating stations, hydro generation of PSPCL has been increased by 3%. Notably, Ranjit Sagar Hydro Power Project has achieved its all-time maximum generation of 149.55 LUs in a single day on August 22 which surpasses its previous record of 149.02 LUs on August 28, 2019 since the date of its commissioning.
He said PSPCL is ensuring eight-hour uninterrupted supply to agriculture tubewells, and that too without imposing any power cut on any other category of consumers.
₹5 lakh stolen from SUV in Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj
Unidentified accused stole two bags containing ₹5.03 lakh and a few documents from an SUV in Miller Ganj area. The owner of the car had stopped in Miller Ganj to fix a flat tire. The complainant said he, along with his driver Bikram Kumar and uncle Naveen Nayyar, was going to the factory in their Toyota Fortuner, but got a flat tire when they reached outside a gurdwara near Miller Ganj.
AAP’s political vendetta similar to Pak govt’s approach: Warring
Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) for “falsely implicating Congress leaders in corruption cases”, party's Punjab chief Raja Warring on Tuesday, said politicians in India have increasingly started practicing political vendetta similar to that of politicians in Pakistan. He said the way Pakistan government filed a case against their former AAP government, President Imran Khan was also arresting Congress leaders under false charges.
Punjab vigilance probing 16 complaints against food supplies dept, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in line of fire
There are at least 16 more complaints pertaining to alleged irregularities in the functioning of food and civil supplies department during the Congress regime, that are currently being investigated by the Punjab vigilance bureau. These complaints were received at the vigilance bureau's district offices in Ropar, Jalandhar, Ferozpur, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana after the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins in March.
Bharat Bhusan Ashu’s arrest sets political playground abuzz ahead of impending Ludhiana MC polls
At a time when all political parties are gearing up for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the Congress party took a major hit with the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged foodgrains transportation tender scam. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Ashu is regarded as the party's face in the city and his arrest is expected to put a dent in the performance in the municipal elections.
The rise and fall of Ludhiana’s ‘poster boy’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu
From a councillor of the Ludhiana municipal corporation in 1997 to an MLA in 2012 and subsequently a minister in 2017, Bharat Bhushan Ashu political career saw a phenomenal rise until it all came crashing down. In 2015, Ashu was appointed deputy leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha during the SAD-BJP regime. He is also know to be close being to Rahul Gandhi.
