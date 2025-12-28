At 147, Chandigarh cyber crime FIRs at five-year high

Picture this. You are a woman in your 80s, living alone with your nonagenarian husband. You receive a call from an unidentified number, where the caller identifies themselves as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They claim that your spouse’s identity card has been used in a criminal activity, and that you have to pay a certain amount to avoid legal trouble. Your first instinct is to do whatever it takes to save your partner or family member. In terms of the amount, a 71-year-old resident of Sector 16 was the biggest victim, having lost ₹ 2.87 crore in an investment fraud. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was exactly what happened to an 81-year-old resident of Sector 47, who ended up losing a whopping ₹95 lakh to cyber fraudsters who impersonated officials of CBI and RBI and said that her husband’s Aadhar Card had been used in a money laundering scam. This was among the biggest cyber frauds reported in the city this year.

In terms of the amount, a 71-year-old resident of Sector 16 was the biggest victim, having lost ₹2.87 crore in an investment fraud.

In all, Chandigarh saw the registration of 147 cyber fraud FIRs, the highest since 2021. Last year, the figure stood at 112 (see box). As per the police, the number of persons arrested in cyber fraud cases also stood at 147 this year, which is also the highest since 2021, for which the data was readily available with the UT police. Interestingly, the number of cyber complaints received this year, at 8,495, is lower than last year, at 8,755.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, cyber crime) A Venkatesh said that this year, most cases were registered for digital arrest/law enforcement impersonation. Other major cases observed included investment and trading frauds, OTP/KYC fraud, loan app and instant credit frauds, online marketplace and delivery frauds, and remote access frauds.

Venkatesh added that there is a dedicated police station in Sector 17 for investigating cyber frauds which has jurisdiction over the entire city and any victim can report their grievances at the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, or their online portal https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. Walk-in complaints can also be registered at the cyber crime police station in Sector 17, and approach local police stations for preliminary assistance and guidance.

As per the police analysis, victims belong to all age groups but cybercriminals mostly went after working professionals, senior citizens and digitally active individuals. Most of the arrested accused hailed from Rajasthan (34) followed by Uttar Pradesh (29) and Punjab (25).