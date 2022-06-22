At 15°C, Srinagar records coldest June day in 7 years
With the mercury plunging to 15°C on Tuesday, Srinagar recorded the coldest June day in 7 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Srinagar MeT director Sonam Lotus said, “The last time Srinagar recorded temperature in the same ballpark was on June 4, 2015.” At 15°C, the day temperature in J&K’s summer capital was 14.2 degrees below normal, a record-breaking low. Kashmir_Weather, a prominent weather spotter in the Valley, in a tweet said, “Srinagar experiences the coldest June day in at least 48 years. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15°C on Tuesday, which is the coldest June day since at least 1975. The temperature remained 14.2°C below normal. A temperature of 15°C is very common in February for Srinagar.”
Intermittent rains had been lashing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for four days causing the day temperature to drop by around 10-11 degrees.Earlier this week, the maximum temperature in the Valley had been 32°C, however it plunged to around 20°C in most areas, forcing residents to dust off their heaters and air their woollens.
The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological department (MeT) said that light rains were experienced throughout J&K and Ladakh. “The weather has been cloudy since June 17 and light rains were recorded across the UTs,” said meteorological department deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad.
Light snowfall was also reported in the higher reaches over the last few days. “Due to inclement weather for three to four days, the temperatures in mountainous areas changed instantly. The temperatures have dropped below zero in a few areas, which led to snowfall at a couple of places, particularly in higher reaches such as Gulmarg, Amaranth Cave and Shopian, including Peer Ki Gali,” he said. According to the MeT, Srinagar, the temperature dropped to 14.3°C in Kupwara, and 7.5°C.
Ahmad said precipitation will continue till Wednesday afternoon. “After which the weather will remain fair for the next five to six days,” he said.“Monsoon may arrive on June 29, 30 or July 1, which is usual. This time there may be thundershowers in morning and evening,” he said.
