At 21°C, Shimla sees warmest December day in seven years

The state capital and “Queen of hills” Shimla on Monday recorded a high of 21°C, marking its maximum December day temperature in seven years. In December 2017, Shimla had recorded 21.3°C. Whereas, Kapla also recorded its second-highest maximum temperature (18.9°C) for December. The temperature of 19 C was recorded in December of 1991. Tourists strolling at The Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has issued a warning of cold wave to severe cold wave at isolated places in low hills or plain areas of Himachal Pradesh for the next five days.

The weather office has predicted dry weather to prevail over the state for next seven days. No large change in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected for the next 48 hours. Thereafter, temperatures will gradually fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 2-3 days, the weather office said.

During the last 24 hours, a severe cold wave was observed in Una and Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Also, shallow fog was witnessed at isolated places in Bilaspur. IMD has issued a warning of severe cold wave for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts till December 20.

Meanwhile, the Una district administration has also issued an advisory in public interest in view of dense fog and cold wave. The administration has urged people to take some necessary precautions regarding health and safety in view of the increasing cold and dense fog.

Una deputy commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal said that due to continuous fall in temperature, the effect of cold wave and fog may increase further in the coming days. In such a situation, it is important to take necessary precautions from the point of view of safety and protection. The DC has appealed to all the drivers to keep the speed under control. He said that drive the vehicle slowly in dense fog so that accidents can be avoided. Also use the lights properly.

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of -10.6 degrees Celsius.