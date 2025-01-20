At 25.2°C, Chandigarh enjoys warmest day of the month

The city basked in the warmest day yet of this month as the maximum temperature shot up by nine notches on Sunday. A white tiger basking in the sunny weather at Chhatbir Zoo in Zirakpur. (Sant Arora/HT)

The maximum temperature climbed from 16.3°C on Saturday to 25.2°C on Sunday, a balmy seven degrees above normal. This is the highest that the day temperature has gone this season since December 4, when it was 26.4°C.

Last year, January 30 was the warmest in the month with a maximum temperature of 22.4°C, while it had gone up to 25.6°C in 2023.

January 28, 1991, remains the all-time warmest day in the month with a high of 31°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the spike in mercury to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region. “The shift in wind pattern due to the WD led to clear and sunny weather on Sunday, causing the temperature to rise. The same WD is likely to bring snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh till January 21,” he explained.

The minimum temperature also rose slightly from 8°C to 8.9°C, going 1.5 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature will stay in the same ballpark.

Another WD is likely to affect the region around Wednesday, when rain is likely for two days that will cause the temperature to drop again.