At 29.5°C, Chandigarh sees warmest May night since 2018
With the city under cloud cover and rain remaining elusive, the minimum temperature went up to 29.5°C on Tuesday. As perminimum temperature (IMD), this is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2018 when it had gone up to 30.2°C on May 31.
Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 8°C above normal as per officials. On Monday too, the minimum temperature had been recorded at 29.5°C.
Speaking on why the minimum temperature shot up, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to Western Disturbance, the sky remained cloudy throughout Tuesday. The cloud cover led to night heat getting trapped close to the land which in turn led to a rise in temperature.”
Chances of drizzle today
Western Disturbance will remain active in the city on Wednesday as well, bringing chances of a drizzle and dust storm. Due to this, the day temperature is expected to remain on the lower side. Clear weather is likely from Thursday and maximum temperature may again go back to the forties by Sunday.
Meanwhile, the cloudy weather kept maximum temperature on the lower side again. Maximum temperature went up slightly from 36.3°C on Monday to 36.7°C on Tuesday, 0.7°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 38°C while minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.
Warmest May nights
2022: May 2 and 3, 29.5°C
2021: May 28, 28°C
2020: May 28, 27°C
2019: May 31, 26.1°C
2018: May 31, 30.2°C
Ambala | Two held in 25 theft cases of transformers parts
With the arrest of two men from Yamunanagar on Monday, the CIA Naraingarh unit of the Ambala Police have resolved 25 criminal cases in which transformer parts such as wires, oil were allegedly stolen in district in the last one year. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Sadhaura blocks of the neighbouring town, who were presented before a court on Tuesday that sent them to five-day remand.
Delhiwale: Jai Bharati, Vande Bharati
Bharati lives in Delhi with husband, Ravi, who is 27, and their three-year-old son Bhupen. Her other son lives with her in-laws in their village in Jhansi. Bharati is a labourer, and so is her husband. “But he earns more than me,” says Bharati. This afternoon, Bharati is working on a central Delhi roadside. Bharati isn't sure when she will be able to enrol him in a school. It won't be in Delhi, she remarks.
Men posing as police officers rob ₹65,000 from Ambala ashram
A group of armed men posing as police officers from a nearby station allegedly robbed two priests of ₹65,000 and valuables at an ashram in Khatauli village of Ambala district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The victims, identified as Swami Gyan Nath and Mahant Jaspal Mast Giri, said five masked men armed with weapons and sticks entered the ashram while they were asleep, posing as Panjokhra police station officers conducting a search.
Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking Mehfooz's friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police. The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.
