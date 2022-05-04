At 29.5°C, Chandigarh sees warmest May night since 2018

With the city under cloud cover and rain remaining elusive, the minimum temperature went up to 29.5°C on Tuesday. As perminimum temperature (IMD), this is the highest minimum temperature recorded in May since 2018 when it had gone up to 30.2°C on May 31.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 8°C above normal as per officials. On Monday too, the minimum temperature had been recorded at 29.5°C.

Speaking on why the minimum temperature shot up, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to Western Disturbance, the sky remained cloudy throughout Tuesday. The cloud cover led to night heat getting trapped close to the land which in turn led to a rise in temperature.”

Chances of drizzle today

Western Disturbance will remain active in the city on Wednesday as well, bringing chances of a drizzle and dust storm. Due to this, the day temperature is expected to remain on the lower side. Clear weather is likely from Thursday and maximum temperature may again go back to the forties by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the cloudy weather kept maximum temperature on the lower side again. Maximum temperature went up slightly from 36.3°C on Monday to 36.7°C on Tuesday, 0.7°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 38°C while minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.

Warmest May nights

2022: May 2 and 3, 29.5°C

2021: May 28, 28°C

2020: May 28, 27°C

2019: May 31, 26.1°C

2018: May 31, 30.2°C