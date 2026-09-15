Delhi Police recover South African BRICS delegate’s bag with ₹3 lakh cash left in cab

New Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday that they helped a South African delegate, who was in India for the BRICS Summit, receive his bag containing around ₹3 lakh cash in US dollars and Indian currency notes that he had purportedly left in a cab he travelled from Gurugram to Delhi on Sunday evening.

The South African guest, Dumisa Morris Sobekwe who stayed at a hotel near Connaught Place, received his bag with the entire cash 30 minutes before his scheduled departure to his country in a flight from the Delhi airport, the officers said, adding the entire operation that included tracking the cab driver and recovering the cash bag was concluded in less than an hour after the matter was reported to the Barakhambha Road police station, said joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad.

Police said that on Sunday evening, a message was received from the hotel regarding a South African delegate who had inadvertently left behind his bag containing US dollars and Indian currency notes worth around ₹3 lakh in cash. The foreign guest had hired a cab to visit Gurugram for some personal work.

“While returning, he accidentally left his bag in the cab. Soon after the matter was brought to our notice with information that he had an upcoming flight in about an hour, a dedicated team was formed, which swiftly identified the cab and traced its driver. Initially, the driver’s phone was switched off, so we dispatched another team. We successfully recovered the cash and the bag and returned them to the delegate so he could catch his flight on time with his belongings,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.