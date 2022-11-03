At 3,634, farm fires leap to another high in Punjab

With the harvesting season at the fag-end in many parts of Punjab, farm fire incidents have seen a spurt in the state as farmers use stubble burning as the easiest way to clear residue to prepare fields for the Rabi crop.

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 3,634 cases, which was not only the highest in a day for the current harvesting season but also the highest in the last three years for November 2.

On November 2, a total of 4,172 farm fire cases were reported in North India and Punjab contributed to almost 87% of the cases for the day.

The number of total cases in Punjab for this year has touched 21,480, which is almost 80% of the total cases reported this Kharif season in North India. Haryana has recorded 2,249 cases, Uttar Pradesh 802, Delhi six, Madhya Pradesh 1,206 and Rajasthan recorded 408 cases till November 2.

Satellites of Punjab detected 3,634 active fire incidents in the state on November 2, 2022, whereas on the same day (November 2) in 2020, 3,590 active fire cases were captured. In 2021, there were 3,001 active fire cases in Punjab.

Sangrur, the home turf of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and epicentre of farmer movement, again recorded the highest farm fire cases for the day i.e., 677. It is almost double than the previous day. There is a major spike in the Malwa belt, particularly the district adjoining Sangrur. Patiala recorded 395 cases, Ferozepur 342, Bathinda 317 and Barnala recorded 278 cases on Wednesday.

As per figures, till November 2, the cases in Punjab are almost 25% more than the previous year. Last year, 17,921 cases were reported till date, while this time 21,480 cases have been reported. In 2020, a total of 36,725 cases were reported till November 2. The harvest is delayed this time because of the early rain in October.

Tarn Taran with 2,744 cases, Sangrur (2,721), Patiala (2,369), Amritsar (1,406) and Bathinda (1,197) are the worst-affected district in the state.

There is a major spike in Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and other adjoining districts.

Punjab Agricultural University has advised farmers to sow wheat before November 15 for a better yield. Thus, many farmers have started setting their residue on fire to clear the fields. Meanwhile, the state government has asked district officials to remain on their toes and motivate farmers to shun stubble burning.

