At 34.2°C, Chandigarh’s night hotter than Shimla’s peak noon

Amid no let-up in the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, severe warm night conditions have also begun in the city following a sudden rise in minimum temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) A Muslim devotee takes cover under an umbrella at Jama Masjid in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

On Monday, the Chandigarh airport observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 34.2°C, 7.7 degrees above normal. This was hotter than the maximum temperature at Shimla, where the mercury meter read 30.6°C, 5.7 degrees above normal.

This marked the first severe warm night in Chandigarh, as per IMD.

A severe warm night is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and the minimum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees above normal. This was last recorded on May 16, 2022, when the minimum temperature was 31.4°C at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory, 8.7 degrees above normal.

The Sector 39 observatory was also warmer at night than Shimla and was as warm as Dharamshala during the peak afternoon heat, as the minimum temperature also rose from 31.3°C on Sunday to 31.5°C on Monday, the same as the maximum temperature in Dharamshala on Monday.

It was also five degrees above normal. This is considered as warm night, when the minimum temperature is between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

The record for the warmest June night stays with 2017, when the minimum temperature went up to 33.6°C on June 6 at the Sector 39 IMD station. Separate record for the airport wasn’t readily available.

Speaking about the precautions to take amid severe warm night conditions, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “There isn’t an advisory as such for warm night conditions as the temperature values at night are lower than the day, but people should make sure to stay at home and stay hydrated even at night.” He explained that with cloudy weather starting to form in the region, the night temperature had suddenly started to rise in the city.

Even in the day, there was no respite from the severe heatwave conditions, with the maximum temperature rising from 44.4°C on Sunday to 44.5°C on Monday, 7.9 degrees above normal.

At the airport observatory, the maximum temperature was even worse, reading 45.5°C, a scorching 8.9 degrees above normal. Severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes over 6.5 degrees above normal. At Mohali, the maximum temperature was 43.8°C and 43.2°C at Panchkula.

While IMD has predicted light rain from Tuesday onwards in the region due to an approaching Western Disturbance (WD), Singh said that it was likely that the system will stay in Punjab and rain was more likely in Chandigarh on Wednesday. “Around light to moderate rain can have an impact on the maximum temperature. We expect that the severe heatwave and heatwave conditions can stop temporarily after the rain. The minimum temperature, however, is unlikely to be affected, and dry weather will resume again from Thursday onwards.”