At 45°C, Chandigarh sees hottest day in 22 years

Residents had a tough time due to the sweltering conditions on Tuesday as the maximum temperature climbed to 45°C, the highest it has gone in the last 22 years in Chandigarh, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). At the Chandigarh airport observatory, the maximum temperature was even higher at 46.2°C. The city had last experienced such blistering heat conditions on May 28, 1988, when the mercury had soared to an all-time high of 46.5°C. (Sant Arora/HT)

Until 2011, the observatory at the airport was considered the main station of the city as the one in Sector 39, from where the IMD operates now, was constructed only in 2010. Tuesday’s day temperature of 46.2°C, as recorded at the airport observatory, was close to the all-time high figure recorded in May 1988. This is also the first time that the mercury has touched 45°C at the IMD Sector 39 observatory.

With the maximum temperatures climbing 4.9 degrees above normal, it was the first time since May 18 that a heatwave was declared by the IMD Sector 39 centre. A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and at least 4.5°C above normal. If it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, then a severe heatwave is declared.

IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh said that similar conditions will continue on Wednesday and the mercury may even cross 45°C. Relief is likely around the weekend when a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to affect the region. While cloudy conditions may start from Friday, there are chances of light rain and thunder on Saturday and Sunday. While a big drop in temperature is not expected, IMD officials said it may bring some respite from the heatwave conditions.

An orange alert for heatwave will remain in effect on Wednesday, as per the IMD officials, while it will be downgraded to yellow from Thursday. Orange alert asks people to be prepared.

The minimum temperature fell from 27.6°C on Monday to 25.6°C on Tuesday, 0.1 degrees below normal. Humidity was also low and stayed between 8% to 44%. This is for the first time this year that humidity has gone below 10%. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 44°C and 45°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

‘Heatwaves a result of global warming, climate change’

Speaking about the series of heatwaves in the city this month, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said this was a direct result of global warming and climate change. He, along with IMD Chandigarh scientist Shivinder Singh, were speaking at a workshop organised by Clean Air Punjab in association with Chandigarh Press Club, Asar, and IMD Chandigarh.

“Emission of greenhouse gases is a global phenomenon and has contributed to a rise of around 0.5°C in temperature. Our city saw the fallout of global warming in July last year when heavy rains lashed the city and caused widespread damage, and in January when cold foggy conditions were experienced,” Singh added.

He further explained that human activities that are putting energy into the atmosphere, like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, also have an effect on the weather. “You might think that this is far from India. But the Indian monsoon is primarily reliant on El Nino and La Nina, which originate in South America. Western Disturbances which bring rain to our region originate from the Mediterranean Sea. We all share the same atmosphere, and we are all connected weather wise,” he added.

Singh also discussed the viability of practices like cloud seeding which are being used in some countries in the Middle East. He said that this process has already been tried at a smaller scale in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but it is not viable in Punjab. “It is an artificial process and chemicals like silver or potassium iodide and dry carbon dioxide have to be used which affects the environment. The clouds don’t remain under control and it can lead to damages.”

Further he explained that the current heatwave can’t be abated with cloud seeding as humidity and clouds are required for it to work. Talking about heat strokes, Singh advised people not to go directly from an air conditioned room into the sun and advised them to let their body acclimatise with the temperature for at least five minutes.