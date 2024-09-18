At 65L per month, Ludhiana ISBT revenue exceeds target: Roadways official

The Ludhiana Interstate Bus Stand has fetched a whopping revenue of over ₹65 lakh per month since December 2022 exceeding the projected target of ₹50 lakh by the state transport department, said Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish. In December 2022, the previous private contractor LYR Group of Companies of Ludhiana Interstate Bus Stand found defaulting on license fees amounting to ₹ 35 lakh per month leading to its termination. (HT Photo)

Batish said Punjab Roadways is temporarily managing the city bus stand under the build, operate, and transfer model until an eligible private contractor is found to take over the responsibility. In June, the state transport department issued a tender worth ₹1.5 crore on a quarterly basis. However, the process could not be streamlined due to insufficient bidders partaking in the auction.

In December 2022, the previous private contractor LYR Group of Companies found defaulting on license fees amounting to ₹35 lakh per month leading to its termination. Since then, the roadways officials have been looking after the management of the city bus stand.

From then, the revenue generation of the bus stand has clocked a jump of 30%, which is ₹1.95 crore against the projected target of ₹1.5 crore in the last three months.

The highest source of revenue is from bus fare collection counters, which contribute over ₹38 lakh per month. Additional income comes from cleaning contractors and washrooms charges that are ₹4 lakh, ₹7 lakh from parking stands, ₹3 lakh from advertisement sites and the rest from shop rentals.

“We are generating more revenue than the previous contractor even though we are facing a staff shortage,” Batish said, adding “To improve our efficiency, we have submitted a proposal to the State Transport Department last week, requesting additional staff.”

Currently, the bus stand operates with 15 security guards but requires five more. Additionally, there are 25 cleaning staff, six employees at cycle stands and 33 others responsible for various tasks, including fare collection, electrical maintenance and plumbing with the requirements for seven more, he added.