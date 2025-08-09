At CEO conclave, CM Mann, Kejriwal pitch Punjab as investment destination

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday showcased Punjab as a land “full of opportunities” during a ‘CEO Conclave’ on Friday evening. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of sectoral committees at MGSIPA, in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said that the feedback received from captains of industry would play a crucial role in shaping policies aimed at further accelerating Punjab’s economic development. He praised the entrepreneurial vision and dedication of the industrialists, which he said is pivotal for the state’s progress. The conclave was attended by industrialists from across the country, according to a press release.

Reflecting on the situation three years ago, Kejriwal stated that the state was going through a dark phase, particularly due to the widespread drug problem among youth.

“Punjab’s contribution to the armed forces had dropped drastically due to drug addiction, and industrial growth had stagnated under previous regimes that exploited the state for decades. The present government took up the challenge head-on to make Punjab drug-free. Over 3,500 FIRs have been registered based on public complaints alone,” he said, adding that this crackdown has led to a significant drop in petty crimes.

The AAP leader said that all 166 towns and cities in Punjab would be completely transformed within the next six months through major infrastructure development. He said that the main roads in seven cities would be revamped on European lines by global architects to enhance their aesthetic appeal. “In rural areas, roads will be constructed, ponds cleaned, and new sports stadiums built,” he said.

Addressing the conclave, Mann claimed that past governments had driven industries away with their regressive policies, creating unnecessary hurdles instead of facilitating growth. He credited Kejriwal with bringing crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, power, water, and infrastructure into the national spotlight. “These five sectors are our top priorities, and we are leaving no stone unturned in strengthening them,” he said. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also addressed the gathering. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, AAP MP Ashok Mittal, and industries secretary KK Yadav were among those present.