At state-level youth event, Haryana CM Khattar launches ‘Mission 60,000’

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced “Mission 60,000”, stating that within the next few months, employment opportunities would be extended to 60,000 young individuals hailing from families with an annual income of less than ₹ 1.80 lakh. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar offers floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda in Kurukshetra on Friday. (HT Photo)

In addition, Khattar said that the recruitment process for 60,000 Group C and D posts will be concluded within the next few months.

The chief minister made this announcement while addressing a state-level Vivekananda youth mahasammelan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, in Kurukshetra.

He said that under the mission, the government will engage 7,500 ‘Van Mitra’ individuals from families with an annual income of less than ₹ 1.80 lakh.

“In addition, 15,000 contractual employees will be recruited through HKRN, provide training to 10,000 youth for industrial establishments, engage 7,500 ‘e-Sewa Mitra’ for CSCs, and facilitate employment abroad for 5,000 such individuals through foreign cooperation department,” Khattar said.

He also declared to train 15,000 youth with a diploma/degree in civil engineering, empowering them to become contractors.

The government will extend a loan of ₹3 lakh to these individuals for one year without requiring any collateral.

The CM said that the CET exam results for Group C and D are currently in progress.

“For Group D, approximately 3.25 lakh candidates participated in the CET, and the results are expected to be announced later in the day. We will offer 13,500 such jobs to these successful candidates within the next 15 days. Further, the recruitment process for Group C is actively underway. We aim at providing approximately 60,000 jobs for both Group C and D within the next few months. With this, the present government has established a record by providing 1.7 lakh government jobs,” he said during his public address.

Earlier, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Saraswati Vatika development work of the irrigation and water resources department. A sum of ₹3.68 crore will be spent on this project in three phases.

Members of Parliament Nayab Singh Saini and Sanjay Bhatia, minister of state Sandeep Singh, MLA Subhash Sudha, director general information, public relations, language and culture department Mandip Singh Brar and other officials were present.