At the Chandigarh admn-aided drug rehab centre, the sun doesn’t shine

Patients admitted to the 30-bedded Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, barely get to see the sun or walk in the open, as the facility lacks any outdoor space. The address board of the Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, is obscured by tree branches, making the centre easy to miss. (HT)

The centre is being run by the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) in a building allotted by the UT administration, located near the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, right next to the Sector 17/18 dividing road.

However, it has no provision for outdoor movement or recreational activities, which are critical components of the recovery process.

In the absence of outdoor infrastructure, patients remain confined within the building throughout their stay, depriving them of access to natural light and physical activity.

In drug de-addiction centres, patients are admitted for short-term care focused on detoxification and managing withdrawal symptoms.

In contrast, rehabilitation centres cater to long-term recovery and include structured counselling, therapy sessions, indoor and outdoor activities to help patients reintegrate into society. The absence of such provisions at the SPYM-run facility compromises the effectiveness of the rehabilitation process.

Dr Ajeet K Sidana, head of the psychiatry department at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said, “The patients dependent on drugs are not physically ill, you cannot keep them locked inside 24x7. For recovery, patients need outdoor activities like gardening, sports or any other physical engagement to help them return to normal life.”

Rising demand for treatment, but infra lacking

The number of patients seeking treatment for substance use in the city continues to rise.

According to data from the Drug De-Addiction Clinic at GMCH, Sector 32, a total of 2,440 patients visited the facility in 2022, out of which 780 were new patients. In 2023, the number rose to 3,000 with 737 new cases, and in 2024, the figure further increased to 3,156, with 900 new patients. These included patients dependent on alcohol, opioids, cannabis, nicotine, volatile solvents, etc.

Despite this growing demand, most substance use disorder patients are being treated in outpatient departments, due to a shortage of inpatient government facilities in the city.

Currently, only PGIMER and GMCH-32 offer inpatient drug de-addiction services, but neither provides rehabilitation services. PGIMER often has long waiting periods due to its regional intake of patients.

At GMCH-32, the psychiatry ward has only eight beds designated for drug-dependent patients, and no separate drug de-addiction centre is operational.

Earlier, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 had a drug de-addiction centre, but it has remained shut since 2020. As a result, the only rehab centre currently available is the one run by SPYM in Sector 18, which receives an annual aid of ₹13 lakh from the UT health department.

However, the lack of outdoor space and basic infrastructure raises concerns about its suitability for rehabilitation.

What the rules say

As per the Chandigarh Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Counselling and Rehabilitation Centre Rules, 2014, rehabilitation centres must have recreational or rehabilitation facilities and provisions for outdoor activities.

The current condition of the Sector 18 facility stands in violation of these rules, raising serious concerns about the standard of care being provided to recovering patients in the UT.

When contacted, UT director of health and family welfare, Dr Suman Singh, acknowledged the lack of outdoor facilities. “There is a lack of infrastructure to provide outdoor space, some restraints are there from our side. However, everything else is in check,” she said.