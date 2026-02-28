Athletics meet concludes at Khalsa College for Women, host college clinches 34 gold medals

The 65th annual athletics meet of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) concluded on Saturday with enthusiasm and vibrant sporting spirit, celebrating the institution’s athletic achievements and cultural legacy. Managing committee awards ₹2.25 lakh to sportspersons and coaches. (HT Photo)

The closing ceremony was presided over by members of the managing committee, including Ravinder Kaur, Manmeet Kaur Grewal and Kanwalpreet Kaur. Gurdeep Kaur, administrative and deputy director at the Punjab State Institute of Sports, attended as the chief guest, while Ludhiana sports officer Kuldeep Chugh was among the distinguished guests. The dignitaries were welcomed by college director Mukti Gill, principal Kamaljit Grewal, faculty members and students.

The ceremony commenced with a Gatka performance by Sikh martial artists, showcasing discipline, courage and cultural heritage. Adding an academic dimension to the event, the science department organised a special march past honouring Indian women scientists and celebrating their contributions to science and technology. Gurdeep Kaur took the salute during the march past. Students from various departments carried placards and raised slogans promoting scientific temper, gender equality and women empowerment.

The final day featured a series of competitive events, including 100m and 200m races, relay races and obstacle races, where participants displayed determination and sportsmanship.

Presenting the annual sports report, principal Kamaljit Grewal highlighted the college’s achievements, stating that KCW athletes secured 34 gold, 36 silver and 35 bronze medals during the year. She expressed gratitude to the physical education department, led by Mandeep Kaur, and the coaching staff for their dedication.

Addressing the gathering, Kuldeep Chugh emphasised the importance of sports in shaping discipline and character. The event concluded with a lively Giddha performance, followed by the announcement of Muskan Rathi as best player and Kamla as best athlete.

The managing committee awarded cash prizes worth ₹2.25 lakh to sportspersons and coaches.