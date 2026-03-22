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    Attacked with iron rods, sticks, 24-year-old Zirakpur man dies

    The victim, Sumit Kumar, a resident of the locality, succumbed to his injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Thursday night

    Published on: Mar 22, 2026 6:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    Police have booked 12 persons and arrested three of them for attacking a 24-year-old youth with iron rods and stick, which led to his death, in the Peer Muchalla area of Zirakpur.

    According to the police, the incident took place on March 17. (HT File)
    According to the police, the incident took place on March 17. (HT File)

    The victim, Sumit Kumar, a resident of the locality, succumbed to his injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday night.

    According to the police, the incident took place on March 17, when Sumit was attacked by a group of youths. The assault reportedly stemmed from a dispute linked to Holi celebrations.

    Sumit sustained serious injuries in the attack and was first taken to a local hospital before being referred to PGIMER, where he later died during treatment.

    Following his death, police registered a case under Sections 103 (1), 126 (2), 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of BNS.

    Launching an investigation, police arrested three of the accused, identified as Himanshu, Deepanshu and Ashu, all residents of the same area. The main accused, Abhimanyu, is currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to apprehend him.

    Police said the arrested accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to three-day police custody for further interrogation. Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the assault and verifying the role of each accused.

    Investigators added that further sections may be added to the case based on medical and forensic reports as the probe progresses.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Attacked With Iron Rods, Sticks, 24-year-old Zirakpur Man Dies
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