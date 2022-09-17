Australian cricket team arrives in Mohali ahead of T-20 series

The Australian national cricket team arrived at the city on Friday morning through a chartered flight from New Delhi, ahead of the first T20I encounter of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20.

On Saturday evening, the Aaron Finch-led side will have a practice session under the floodlights at the Mohali stadium, which is hosting its first international T20 game since 2018 and the first international game at 100% crowd capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

PCA’s new management, led by president Gulzarinder Chahal and secretary Dilsher Khanna, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience for the fans. Also, PCA is planning to hold a programme under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the eve of the match.

The Indian team, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in the city in two batches on Saturday and Sunday.