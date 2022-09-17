Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Australian cricket team arrives in Mohali ahead of T-20 series

Australian cricket team arrives in Mohali ahead of T-20 series

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:40 AM IST

The Indian side, who will take on the Australian cricket team in their first match on September 20, is expected to arrive in Mohali in two batches on Saturday and Sunday

The Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team arriving at the airport in Mohali. (HT Photo)
The Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team arriving at the airport in Mohali. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Australian national cricket team arrived at the city on Friday morning through a chartered flight from New Delhi, ahead of the first T20I encounter of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20.

On Saturday evening, the Aaron Finch-led side will have a practice session under the floodlights at the Mohali stadium, which is hosting its first international T20 game since 2018 and the first international game at 100% crowd capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

PCA’s new management, led by president Gulzarinder Chahal and secretary Dilsher Khanna, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience for the fans. Also, PCA is planning to hold a programme under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the eve of the match.

The Indian team, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in the city in two batches on Saturday and Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out