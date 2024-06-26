 Auto driver robbed of cash at knife point in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Auto driver robbed of cash at knife point in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 26, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Complainant Krishna Mehto, 30, a resident of Sector 38-C and a Bihar native, said he had stopped his auto-rickshaw near Sector 25/38 light point after being signalled by two men, who asked him to drop them to Sector 22. Subsequently, two more men boarded the three-wheeler near Bhaskar Chowk

Four men robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of 2,000 in cash and a silver bracelet at knifepoint near Saini Bhawan in Sector 24 on Monday.

Upon reaching Saini Bhawan, the men seated behind the auto-rickshaw driver threatened him with a knife. They forcibly took away his black wallet, containing 2,000 in cash, his Aadhaar card and an old silver bracelet. (HT Photos)

Complainant Krishna Mehto, 30, a resident of Sector 38-C and a Bihar native, said he had stopped his auto-rickshaw near Sector 25/38 light point after being signalled by two men, who asked him to drop them to Sector 22. Subsequently, two more men boarded the three-wheeler near Bhaskar Chowk.

Upon reaching Saini Bhawan, the men seated behind Mehto threatened him with a knife. They forcibly took away his black wallet, containing 2,000 in cash, his Aadhaar card and an old silver bracelet.

As Mehto raised the alarm, a passer-by informed police. A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Auto driver robbed of cash at knife point in Chandigarh
