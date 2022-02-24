Auto plying on wrong side of road claims scooterist’s life in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old scooterist was killed in a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw moving on the wrong of the Sector 41-54 dividing road on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Harpreet Singh, 45, a resident of Phase 1, Mohali.

His cousin Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh, told the police that on Tuesday night, he was following Harpreet’s Honda Activa in his car.

When they reached the Sector 41/54 dividing road, an auto-rickshaw coming from the wrong side rammed into Harpreet’s scooter head on.

An injured Harpreet was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

The auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Ankit Anand, 38, a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, was arrested and his vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration number, impounded.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.