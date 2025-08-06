Avoid interfering in other Takhts’ affairs, SGPC House urges Akal Takht

In the wake of the recent standoff between the clergy of Akal Takht and Takht Patna Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general house on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution urging the Akal Takht jathedar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, to refrain from intervening in the internal matters of other Takhts without consultation. The jathedars of the five Takhts were also urged to ensure that panthic traditions are not overlooked while making any decision. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing mediapersons in Amritsar.

The resolution, tabled by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, was adopted during a special session of the SGPC’s general house — often referred to as the Sikh parliament — held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, its headquarters within the Golden Temple complex. The gathering, which was attended by nearly 100 members, discussed the dignity and reverence of the Takhts and unanimously passed the resolution urging the jathedars to uphold the traditional honour, authority and spiritual significance of these highest Sikh institutions.

The resolution reads, “…No interference should occur in local matters of the other Takhts without consultation. If such matters arise, decisions should only be made after thorough discussion involving the respective Takht’s jathedar. In the absence of consensus, no hasty decisions should be taken. Except in urgent situations, meetings of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) should be announced a few days in advance (at Akal Takht). If a jathedar from a Takht is unable to attend, a Singh Sahib from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) may be included as per the resolution passed by Akal Takht Sahib on November 19, 2003.”

The resolution, presented by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, emphasised that the Takhts are the supreme institutions of the Sikh Panth that provide religious, spiritual, moral and panthic leadership in accordance with Sikh history, Gurbani and Gurmat (Guru’s wisdom) traditions. While each Takht has its own historical and regional significance, the resolution stressed that all five Takhts operate under a uniform gurmat maryada (Sikh code of conduct).

“While all five Takhts are important in their own right, the panth collectively recognises the supremacy of the Akal Takht Sahib. Panthic-level decisions are deliberated and finalised by the Panj Singh Sahiban at the Akal Takht Sahib, while the other Takhts may address local issues as per the Sikh protocol,” the resolution read further.

The meeting also condemned several developments, including granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Three members — executive committee member Jaswant Singh Purain, former president Jagir Kaur and former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur — from the opposition camp blamed political interference for hurting Takht’s honour. SGPC chief Dhami was left red-faced when Jagir Kaur lambasted the SAD (Badal camp)-associated ruling camp for removing Takht jathedars “unceremoniously” and appointing new jathedars in alleged violation of maryada. She questioned the SGPC’s role in these developments. In presence of Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh who was also removed as Akal Takht jathedar recently, she said, “Character assassination was carried out during their (jathedars’) removal. One of the removed jathedars, Giani Raghbir Singh, is sitting with us here. Was he not ours? You (SGPC chief) are not using your power. Don’t give your pen to somebody else”.

Purain said, “Inquiry of former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was the prerogative of Akal Takht, but it was conducted by SGPC members associated with a political party. Now, deciding about granting a nod to the Akal Takht panel to organise a meeting to elect SAD president at Teja Singh Samundri Hall is the prerogative of the SGPC, but it is writing to the Akal Takht to decide about it. It is ridiculous.”

Akal Takht acting jathedar and Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula skipped the meeting to evade any kind of opposition.