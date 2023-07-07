Ludhiana: Social activist, ayurveda doctor held for graft

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested an ayurveda doctor and a social activist while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a petrol pump owner. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) in Ludhiana on Thursday arrested an ayurveda doctor and a social activist while accepting a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from a petrol pump owner. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Dr Ashok Kumar, who is running Navjeewan Clinic, and social activist Rajvir Singh of Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana.

A spokesperson of the VB said that the accused persons have been arrested following the complaint of Lakhvir Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Barota road, Ludhiana.

Lakhvir in his complaint said that he had obtained a licence for the petrol pump from Hindustan Petroleum company a few months ago. The petrol pump has been established at the land of Sukhdev Singh. A few days back, Rajvir along with four unidentified persons turned up at his petrol pump and started clicking photographs, citing that it has been established illegally and he will get it removed.

Lakhvir said he tried to clarify that he has taken NOCs from all the departments on which Rajvir started threatening him that he will get his licence cancelled. Rajvir along with some people on Monday submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, who marked it to the department concerned for verification, he stated.

The spokesperson said that the complainant then disclosed the matter to the owner of the land Sukhdev Singh, who approached Kumar, who is known to be close to Rajvir. Kumar demanded ₹25 lakh bribe on behalf of the district food and supply controller (DFSC, east) and PPCB official, he said, adding that the complainant managed to make both agree for ₹15 lakh. Rajvir and Kumar demanded ₹2 lakh in advance and ₹3 lakh in 2-4 days, while the balance ₹10 lakh in two instalments.

The spokesperson said that after he filed a complaint, the VB lodged an FIR under section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Vigilance Bureau Range Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON