 Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana: Ludhiana anti-fraud unit to check malpractice at pvt hospitals - Hindustan Times
Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana: Ludhiana anti-fraud unit to check malpractice at pvt hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 05:08 AM IST

In a move to ensure transparency and combat malpractice, civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated the establishment of a district anti-fraud unit tasked with auditing private hospitals operating under the Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana across the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated the establishment of a district anti-fraud unit tasked with auditing private hospitals operating under the Ayushman Bharat Mukhya Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana across the district. (HT Photo)
Dr Aulakh has appointed deputy medical commissioner Dr Amarjit Kaur as the chairperson of the unit, with a team comprising Dr Rupinder Singh Gill, Kum Kalan senior medical officer Dr Vuran Saggar, Hathur senior medical officer Gurpreet Kaur and Punjab district coordinator of state health agency medical officer Dr Sewani.

The civil surgeon emphasised the importance of stringent scrutiny, revealing that private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Bima Yojana have been under audit from August 20, 2019, to December 31, 2023.

The anti-fraud unit will conduct thorough inspection of these hospitals with any instances of fraud resulting in appropriate action as per regulations. Instructions have been issued to expedite the submission of the audit report, ensuring swift action against any detected irregularities.

