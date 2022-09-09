Azad to hold rally in Kashmir on Sunday

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is forming his own political party, will hold his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday.

The rally will be held at Dak Banglow, Baramulla, and workers of Azad expect a good show in north Kashmir. After the Baramulla rally, Azad will be holding separate rallies in Kupwara and south Kashmir. In south Kashmir, three former ministers and legislators have resigned from Congress in support of Azad.

After the resignation of Azad from Congress, so far half a dozen former legislators and former ministers have joined the Azad camp.

Three former legislators Shoiab Lone, Taj Mohiudin and Haji Rashid have resigned from the Apni Party and Congress to become part of Azad’s party. The name and the party symbol of the new party hasn’t been finalised yet. “We are busy in the process, the name and symbol of the new party will be decided in the coming weeks,” said Azad’s close aide Salman Nazimi. He said that the rallies and meetings by the former Union minister could bring more and more leaders to the new party. “So far we are getting very encouraging response from people as well as leaders of different political parties,” he said.

Azad’s first rally in north Kashmir is an indication that the new party will be hoping for at least three to four seats from Baramulla. Likewise, Altaf Bukhari who will contest elections from Uri also hopes to get maximum seats from his native district.

Former legislator and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga said the rally in Jammu wasn’t so big. “In Baramulla also, the participation won’t be big,” he said.