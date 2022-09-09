Azad to hold rally in Kashmir on Sunday
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is forming his own political party, will hold his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday. The rally will be held at Dak Banglow, Baramulla
The rally will be held at Dak Banglow, Baramulla, and workers of Azad expect a good show in north Kashmir. After the Baramulla rally, Azad will be holding separate rallies in Kupwara and south Kashmir. In south Kashmir, three former ministers and legislators have resigned from Congress in support of Azad.
After the resignation of Azad from Congress, so far half a dozen former legislators and former ministers have joined the Azad camp.
Three former legislators Shoiab Lone, Taj Mohiudin and Haji Rashid have resigned from the Apni Party and Congress to become part of Azad’s party. The name and the party symbol of the new party hasn’t been finalised yet. “We are busy in the process, the name and symbol of the new party will be decided in the coming weeks,” said Azad’s close aide Salman Nazimi. He said that the rallies and meetings by the former Union minister could bring more and more leaders to the new party. “So far we are getting very encouraging response from people as well as leaders of different political parties,” he said.
Azad’s first rally in north Kashmir is an indication that the new party will be hoping for at least three to four seats from Baramulla. Likewise, Altaf Bukhari who will contest elections from Uri also hopes to get maximum seats from his native district.
Former legislator and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga said the rally in Jammu wasn’t so big. “In Baramulla also, the participation won’t be big,” he said.
Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
