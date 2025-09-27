Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE

In a major success in the fight against terrorism, Punjab Police on Saturday extradited Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, (centre) with a Punjab Police team in plainclothes after he was extradited from Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Saturday. (X)

Pindi, an aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh Rinda and Happy Passia, was wanted in connection with several heinous crimes, including the petrol bomb attacks and extortion rackets in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Pindi was extradited in close coordination with central agencies, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The operation was carried out following a red corner notice (RCN) issued on the request of Batala police.

A four-member Punjab Police team led by a senior officer travelled to the UAE on September 24 and in coordination with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities to bring the accused back to India.

The DGP said the extradition reflects Punjab Police’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism and organised crime and highlights its growing international cooperation and investigative reach.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 18 had arrested Happy Passia in the United States. He is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police in several cases of terror attacks.